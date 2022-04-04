The 8th Annual Tee Off for the Milford Pool Golf Outing is coming up on May 7 at the Shewami Country Club in rural Sheldon, according to information from the organizers. This annual event is sponsored by the Milford Park and Pool Foundation. All proceeds from this year’s outing will be used to help fund LED pool lighting updates.
Activities for the day start at 11 a.m. at the driving range where each golfer will receive a bucket of balls. Tee time for the 18 hole, 4-person scramble is 1 p.m. The fee to participate includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, prizes, games, and a pork chop dinner after golf.
Not a golfer? Donations to help sponsor the outing are greatly appreciated and may be sent to the Milford Park and Pool Foundation, P.O. Box 241, Milford, IL 60953.
For more information on the outing, please call 815-471-8757, or checkout the Milford Park and Pool Foundation page on Facebook. A registration form can be found there. To reserve a spot to play, register and pay and pay by April 22.