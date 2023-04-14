The 9th Annual Tee Off for the Milford Park and Pool Golf Outing is coming up on May 13 at the Shewami Country Club in rural Sheldon, according to information provided. This annual event is sponsored by the Milford Park and Pool Foundation. All proceeds from this year’s outing assist in funding the Milford Park District’s current project—replacing picnic tables in the park’s main pavilion.
Activities for the day start at 11 a.m. at the driving range sponsored by the Citizens State Bank. Each golfer will receive a complementary bucket of balls. Tee time for the 18 hole, 4-person scramble is 1 p.m. The fee to participate includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, prizes, games, and a pork chop dinner after golf.