Pictured are Avery Schroeder (L) with Thad Eshleman of the Iroquois SWCD and Leah Havens.

 Photo contributed

Two students from Milford Grade School were recently honored as class winners of the Iroquois County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Poster Contest. Leah Havens and Avery Schroeder, 4th grade students in Emily Tuttle’s class, were presented with Monical’s Pizza gift cards for their efforts, according to information from the conservation district.

“One Water” was the theme for the 2022-23 SWCD Poster Contest.

