Two students from Milford Grade School were recently honored as class winners of the Iroquois County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Poster Contest. Leah Havens and Avery Schroeder, 4th grade students in Emily Tuttle’s class, were presented with Monical’s Pizza gift cards for their efforts, according to information from the conservation district.
“One Water” was the theme for the 2022-23 SWCD Poster Contest.
Each year the Iroquois SWCD sponsors the Conservation Poster Contest for students in grades 3-8 who either attend an Iroquois County school or physically live in Iroquois County. Each years’ poster contest has a different theme. SWCD Directors and staff judge posters based on theme, neatness, spelling, originality, and message; one winning poster is chosen from each class that enters. For more information, contact the Iroquois SWCD at (815) 432-3946, ext. 3.