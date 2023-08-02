Kankakee, IL - Success By 6, an initiative of United Way and the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley, has launched a partnership program aimed at bringing free developmental screenings to children ages 5 and under in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.
According to information from the collaborative, through a collaboration with the Bourbonnais 53 District, parent education and support programs from Jump Start (EasterSeals), Healthy Families (Aunt Martha’s), and First Taste (Kankakee District 111), Success By 6 is furthering the work of the BESD 53 Family Support Bus. This partnership effort brings essential early intervention services directly to families for free. The bus and screening activities are now traveling to local libraries, events, and community centers across Kankakee and Iroquois Counties.
Early childhood development is a critical stage that lays the foundation for a child's future success in life. This partnership was designed through the Success By 6 coalition to ensure that families have access to the resources they need to nurture their child's growth and development.
The Family Support Bus will be at the following locations and times:
• Bourbonnais Public Library – Monday, August 14th, 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM
• First United Methodist Family Fair, Watseka – Sunday, August 20th, 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
• Cissna Park Shop in the Park event, Cissna Park – Saturday, September 9th, 9 AM - 1 PM
Please contact sb6@myunitedway.org with any questions or to invite Family Support Bus to visit your local library or community center.
The Success By 6 Coalition is an early childhood collaborative developed by United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties and the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley. This group is dedicated to supporting our community through family and parent engagement, early behavioral and mental health services and greater awareness of resources for parents, caregivers, and early childhood providers. To learn more, or to get involved, visit: myunitedway.org/successby6