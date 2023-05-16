Summer in the Park is just around the corner and there is another full calendar planned.
"It is my heart to continue offering this program free to every child, however donations are needed in order to make this possible," said coordinator Deanna McIntyre. "Last summer our enrollment hit an all time high of 172 children!! This is so exciting, but also it takes a lot of money to cover the cost per child. Sadly, if we do not receive more donations, a registration fee will be required for the first time in over 30 years. A decision will be made at the end of May based on if more donations are received this month. Please view our tentative schedule (as it may change due to lack of funding) and keep in mind that SIP must pay for every food event, entertainer, and activity based on the number of people in attendance. We need the help of our community in order to continue offering this FREE program to our children. Thank you to those who have made generous donations! We are truly grateful and can not do this without the help of all of you."
Donations may be sent to the First State Bank of Forrest at 115 N. Chestnut, Onarga, Illinois, 60955.
Below is the tentative schedule as of May 5. Events are subject to change due to lack of funding, scheduling conflicts, or inclement weather.
Mon - June 12 - SIP Begins - Donuts - Mad Dog Inflatables - water slides & bounce houses
Tues - June 13 - Mad Dog Inflatables - water slides & bounce houses
Wed - June 14 - Games with Jenni Mennenga McTaggart and the Juvenile Justice Council of Iroquois County
Thurs - June 15 - Traveling Reptile Show Exotic Summit - 9 - 10:30 AM
Fri - June 16 - Onarga Pool Swimming Party - Casey’s Pizza
Mon - June - 19 - Beck’s Concessions - corn dog, fries, elephant ears, Jay Beck
Tues - June 20 - Mad Dog Inflatables - water slides & bounce houses
Wed - June 21 - Games with Jenni and the Juvenile Justice Council of Iroquois County.
Thurs - June 22 - Movie Day at the Onarga Theater featuring, "Secret Life of Pets." Onarga News
Fri - June 23 - Crowridge Farm Ice Cream - Onarga Pool Swimming Party Crowridge Farm Ice Cream
Mon - June 26 - Stacey Gray Ward and her adorable donkey “Hay Baby!” Mad Dog Inflatables
Tues - June 27 - Taco Tuesday, La Potosina - 2 beef tacos, rice, chips & salsa
Wed - June 28 - Games with Jenni and the Juvenile Justice Council of Iroquois County
Thur - June 29 - Mad Dog Inflatables & Foam Pit Maddog Inflatables
Fri - June 30 - Meet at the Garage Community Center - Steve Finnegan, Clown Show
Pizza & Breadsticks from Pizza Palace, The Garage
Sat - July 1 - Fourth of July Parade - Meet at the Nexus Track at 10:30.
Mon - July 3 - Meet at the Garage Community Center - Hometown Sub Sandwiches
Tues - July 4 - HOLIDAY - NO SIP!
Wed - July 5 - Mad Dog Inflatables - water slides & bounce houses
Thur - July 6 - Mad Dog Inflatables -water slides & bounce houses
Fri - July 7 - Aerial Arts and Circus entertainment. Casey’s Pizza