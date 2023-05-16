Summer in the Park is just around the corner and there is another full calendar planned.

"It is my heart to continue offering this program free to every child, however donations are needed in order to make this possible," said coordinator Deanna McIntyre.  "Last summer our enrollment hit an all time high of 172 children!! This is so exciting, but also it takes a lot of money to cover the cost per child. Sadly, if we do not receive more donations, a registration fee will be required for the first time in over 30 years. A decision will be made at the end of May based on if more donations are received this month. Please view our tentative schedule (as it may change due to lack of funding) and keep in mind that SIP must pay for every food event, entertainer, and activity based on the number of people in attendance. We need the help of our community in order to continue offering this FREE program to our children. Thank you to those who have made generous donations! We are truly grateful and can not do this without the help of all of you."