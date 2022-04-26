The Watseka Park District will be offering summer camps at the Watseka Park District beginning June 13 with the last summer camp ending August 12. Camps run from 8 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Each week of camp offers something new and exciting for children ages 5-11 to participate in and enjoy.
Summer Camps 2022 offer 7 weeks of building, tearing, messing, laughing and so much more. Camps are at the Watseka Park District, 110 South Third, and are open to anyone in the area that wants to attend. There will not be camps offered July 4-8 or July 18-22 due to the holiday and the fair.
The 7-week course of summer camps each offering their own theme and activities also provides a nutritious lunch and afternoon snack to each child. The Watseka Park District will also be partnering with the East Central Community Action Agency again this year to provide camp assistance to those that qualify. Anyone that needs more information regarding camp assistance should contact the park district at 815-432-3931 regarding the assistance qualifications.
Anyone wishing to register for summer camp may do so by contacting the office, going to the park district website at www.watsekaparks.org or visiting our Facebook page. Space for camps are limited and early registration is recommended.