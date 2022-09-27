WATSEKA, ILLINOIS — For those who would like to donate to the Watseka Area Food Pantry during October, the suggested donations are soup, broth and crackers. Other donations are gladly accepted but items need to be in their original packaging (undamaged) and not exceed their use-by date.
Volunteers of the food pantry offer these suggestions to make donating easier. If you want to donate what the pantry needs, call 815-432-0122 to reach a volunteer. Items which are also accepted are: cleaning and laundry supplies; almost all types of canned goods, personal hygiene items, breakfast items, packaged pastas mixes, peanut butter and jelly, holiday foods, and paper products.