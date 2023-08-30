Each month, a list of suggested donations to Watseka Area Food Pantry is made available to the public. This is to help those who are not sure which donations are needed. For September, suggested donations are cake mixes, brownie mixes, Jiffy mixes and baking supplies. Of course, other items such as canned foods, personal hygiene items, cleaning products, laundry supplies, paper products and such are accepted but items should be in their original packaging and not have surpassed the use-by date.
If you would like to donate specific items the pantry may need, call 815-432-0122 between 9-11 a.m. That is also the number to call if you are in need of donations – you should call the day you want to pick up your order. Orders are put together and can be left curbside for pick up. Callers are asked to be patient as there is no answering system and sometimes it may take a while for someone to answer the phone.
Watseka Area Food Pantry is located in the fellowship hall of Watseka First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Fourth (the entry is located under the canopy on the south side of the church). The pantry has been serving families of Iroquois County over 40 years.