Volunteers of Watseka Area Food Pantry are suggesting donations of instant potatoes, gravy and oatmeal for December. This is merely a suggestion, not a requirement, and it is offered to help make donating easier. The pantry still accepts other items as long as they are in undamaged packaging and not past the use-by date.
For those who may want to donate items the pantry currently is in need off, they can call 815-432-0122 between 9-11 a.m., Monday through Friday. Please allow time for someone to get to the phone as there is no answering service. This is also the number to call if you are in need of items from the pantry – once you place your order, volunteers will get put it together.