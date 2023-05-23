For June, Watseka Area Food Pantry volunteers suggest donations of canned fruits, canned beans and canned vegetables. As always, these are just suggestions – the pantry uses many other items for the Iroquois County families they serve, such as the following: holiday items such as sweet potatoes, pumpkin, instant potatoes and cranberry sauce; condiments such as jelly, catsup, peanut butter, mayonnaise and mustard; paper products such as toilet paper, kleenex, paper towels, paper plates and napkins; baking supplies such as cake mixes, brownie mixes, jiffy mix, flour and sugar; canned soups and meat; pasta, pasta sauce, pastra entrees and pasta box mixes; and broth, instant potatoes and gravy.
Watseka Area Food Pantry is located in the fellowship hall of Watseka First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Fourth (the entry is located under the canopy on the south side of the church).