For March, the suggested donations to Watseka Area Food Pantry are pasta, pasta sauce and pasta entrees. These are just suggestions to make donating to the pantry easier – to see what the pantry needs specificially, call 815-432-0122 between 9-11 a.m. There is no answering service and volunteers are limited so it is asked you be patient when calling – someone will get your call!

Watseka Area Food Pantry is located in the fellowship hall of Watseka First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Fourth. The pantry is accessible by using the alleyway on the south side of the church – the entry to the pantry is located under the canopy.

