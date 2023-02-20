For March, the suggested donations to Watseka Area Food Pantry are pasta, pasta sauce and pasta entrees. These are just suggestions to make donating to the pantry easier – to see what the pantry needs specificially, call 815-432-0122 between 9-11 a.m. There is no answering service and volunteers are limited so it is asked you be patient when calling – someone will get your call!
Watseka Area Food Pantry is located in the fellowship hall of Watseka First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Fourth. The pantry is accessible by using the alleyway on the south side of the church – the entry to the pantry is located under the canopy.
If you need items from the pantry, the above-listed number is the one to call – again, between the hours of 9-11 a.m. the day you want to pick up your order. Orders can be put together and picked up curbside.
When donating to the pantry, items should be in their original packaging and not exceed their use-by date.
Other items the pantry uses throughout the year are: canned fruits, vegetables and meats; personal hygiene items such as body wash, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste, bar soap and shampoo; cereals, oatmeal, pancake mix and syrup; peanut butter, jelly and condiments; crackers, broth, instant potatoes, gravy; baking supplies, including cake mixes, flour, sugar, brownie mixes and jiffy mix; meal helpers, granola bars; holiday items such as cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, stuffing, pumpkin and instant potatoes; and paper products including paper towels, napkins, paper plates and toilet paper.