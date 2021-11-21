For December, the Watseka Area Food Pantry suggests donations of canned meats. This includes any canned meat such as pork, beef, tuna, chicken, etc. This is only a suggestion as the WAFP hopes to makes it easier for those who want to donate to do so.
The food pantry uses a variety of items each month as it assists families from throughout the county. Other items used by the pantry include laundry products, household cleaning supplies, canned foods of all kinds, pasta and sauces, personal hygiene products, baking supplies, and paper products.
Those who want to donate based on the pantry's needs should call 815-432-0122. There is no answering service, so volunteers ask for patience when calling as sometimes it takes a while to get to the phone. This is also the number to call if you are in need of items from the pantry, but that call should be made between 9-11 a.m. the day you want to get items. To get items, call the pantry, a volunteer will fill the order, then the items can be picked up curbside.
The Watseka Area Food Pantry, located in the fellowship hall of Watseka First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Fourth, has continued to be open to serve people in Iroquois County since March 2020. The pantry is accessed by using the alleyway on the south side of the church – the entry is under the canopy.