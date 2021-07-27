For August, the Watseka Area Food Pantry suggests donations of canned green beans and/or corn. Of course, any and all donations of items which are in undamaged packaging and have not exceeded their use-by date are also welcome. The suggestions are to help make it easier for those who want to donate.
If you would like to donate other items but aren't sure what is needed, or if you'd like to give a monetary donation, call 815-432-0122. It is asked you be patient for someone to get to the phone as there is no answering service. This is also the number to call if you want to get items from the pantry – you must call between 9-11 a.m. the day you want to get items. Up to eight clients can be served in a day and those who receive items must wait at least eight weeks before their next visit.
Watseka Area Food Pantry is located in the fellowship hall of Watseka First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Fourth. To access, use the alleyway on the south side of the church – the entry is under the canopy.
The pantry also uses these items throughout the month: canned fruits and vegetables, canned meats; pasta of all kinds – including canned pasta, bagged/boxed pasta, packaged meals using pasta; pasta sauces, condiments such as catsup and mustard; baking supplies, including flour, cake mixes and sugar; canned or bagged soups, laundry products including fabric softener, bleach, detergent; cleaning supplies, personal hygiene products and paper products. Again, if you aren't sure what to donate, call the above number for a more specific list.