Each month, suggestions are made to make it easier for those wanting to donate to the Watseka Area Food Pantry to do so. For April, the suggested donations are cereal, granola bars, pancake mix and syrup. These are not the only items which can be donated, as other items are also accepted. Donations need to be in undamaged packaging and not be past their use-by date.
Items the pantry can use often are household cleaning supplies, baby items (such as diapers, baby wipes, etc.), canned soups, meats, fruits and vegetables; laundry supplies, boxed meals, personal hygiene items and baking supplies. If you would like to donate but aren't sure what is needed, call the pantry at 815-432-0122 between 9-11 a.m., Monday through Friday. Callers are asked to be patient as there is no answering service and sometimes it takes a while for a volunteer to get to the phone.
The above-listed number is also the one to call if you are in need of items from the pantry. Calls must be made the day you would like to receive items. Once the call is made, a volunteer will put the order together and then the items can be picked up curbside.
The WAFP is located in the fellowship hall of Watseka First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Fourth. The pantry is easily accessible by using the alleyway on the south side of the church. The entryway is located under the canopy. The WAFP has been serving area families 40 years.