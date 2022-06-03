Suggested donations for items to the Watseka Area Food Pantry for June are canned fruits, canned vegetables and canned beans. These are merely suggestions to make donating to the pantry easier.
Canned items need to be in cans which have not been dented and they should not have surpassed their use-by date.
The food pantry is open 9-11 a.m. weekdays so if you want to contact them as to what is really needed, call 815-432-0122. Staff is limited so it is important to let the phone ring until someone can get to it – there is no message system. If you are in need of items from the pantry, you should call this number on the day you want to pick up your items. Orders can be put together and then picked up curbside.
Other items the pantry uses on a regular basis include: laundry supplies, baking supplies, canned meats, personal hygiene items, boxed mixes of any kind, pasta and sauces, soups and crackers, paper supplies and breakfast items.
Watseka Area Food Pantry has been serving area families 40 years and is located in the fellowship hall of Watseka First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Fourth. The pantry is easily accessible by using the alleyway on the south side of the church, where the entryway is located under the canopy.