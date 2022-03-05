To make it easier to donate to the Watseka Area Food Pantry for those who want to do so, the suggestions for March are pasta, pasta sauce and pastra entrees.
Other items are also accepted, and those can include any of the following: household cleaning supplies, laundry cleaning supplies; canned soups, meats, vegetables and fruits; baking items, personal hygiene items and boxed meals. If you want to donate but aren't sure what is needed, call 815-432-0122 between 9-11 a.m. Be patient, though, as there is no answering service and sometimes it takes a while for a volunteer to get to the phone.
When donating, please remember items should not be past their use-by date and the packaging should be original and undamaged.
The above-listed number is also the one to call if you are in need of items from the pantry. Call between the same hours the day you want to pick up your items, a volunteer will put your order together, and then items can be picked up at curbside.
Located in the fellowship hall of Watseka First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Fourth, the pantry is easily accessible. Use the alleyway on the south side of the church and go through the entryway under the canopy.