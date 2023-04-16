Sugar Creek Opera returns with a spring concert this May at 7 p.m. May 7 entitled Love is in the Air!
The performance is being hosted by the First Presbyterian Church of Watseka at 215 E. Cherry Street in Watseka, according to information from the opera.
Soprano Megan Brunning and Tenor Reuben Lillie will perform classic love songs from musical theatre and opera accompanied by Casey Robards on piano and a string quartet! Selections from West Side Story, My Fair Lady, Carousel, La Bohème, and Tosca just to name a few will be performed in concert. Some of the selections to be performed are “ I Could Have Danced All Night”, “I Feel Pretty” and “Maria” among many others. “Due to the restrictions of the pandemic, we are so happy to be back in live performance and to bring opera back to Iroquois County for this beautiful spring concert!” says General Director Helen Todd.
Soprano Megan Brunning last performed with Sugar Creek Opera in The Magic Flute as Queen of the Night. Since that performance in 2015, she has performed as Queen of the Night in Germany. Megan has performed throughout the U.S. and Europe as a classical soprano and upon the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans as a guest "diva" with Princess Cruises. An operatic and choral singer, Megan has performed as an ensemble member at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and The White House.
Reuben Lillie is well known to Sugar Creek Opera as he has performed multiple times with the company as Papageno in The Magic Flute and Frank in Die Fledermaus. Known for his “virile sound” and “reliable technique” (Opera News) and his “boyishly clarion timbre” (Verismo Hotspot), Reuben L. Lillie makes his principal role debut as a tenor this summer in Cavalleria rusticana (Turridu) with the West Suburban Symphony Orchestra and in Attilla (Uldino) with Opera Festival of Chicago. He is a graduate of Olivet Nazarene University.
The concert’s running time will be approximately 90 minutes in length. Doors will open at 6:30pm. Tickets are available at www.sugarcreekopera.com or by calling 815-432-3830. Phone messages left will be returned to fulfill ticket orders. Tickets will be available at the door as well.