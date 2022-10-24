Sugar Creek Opera Returns with Opera for the Young Oct. 28

Watseka, IL— Sugar Creek Opera returns with two special performances from Opera for the Young tour on Oct. 28. Opera for the Young is an educational and professional opera performance tailored for children. This one hour reduced performance puts children in the center of the action. The performance of The Barber of Seville will be performed for two schools this October in Milford and Gilman, according to information provided. Due to the pandemic, Sugar Creek Opera was not able to bring Opera for the Young to students of Iroquois County since the Spring of 2019. Performances of The Pirates of Penzance were scheduled for Spring of 2020 but were cancelled by the pandemic.

