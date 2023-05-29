1.5 free CPDUs will be offered to attendees for participating in The Brain Architecture Game and the Coalition will share relevant early childhood topics.

The Success By 6 Coalition will host it's quarterly meeting from 9:30-11 a.m. May 31 at the Central Citizen's Library in Clifton, according to information provided. Coalition meetings are open to all Kankakee and Iroquois area residents and professionals. Attendees who actively participate in the morning’s Brain Architecture activity can earn 1.5 free Continuing Professional Development Units (CPDUs).

