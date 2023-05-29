1.5 free CPDUs will be offered to attendees for participating in The Brain Architecture Game and the Coalition will share relevant early childhood topics.
The Success By 6 Coalition will host it's quarterly meeting from 9:30-11 a.m. May 31 at the Central Citizen's Library in Clifton, according to information provided. Coalition meetings are open to all Kankakee and Iroquois area residents and professionals. Attendees who actively participate in the morning’s Brain Architecture activity can earn 1.5 free Continuing Professional Development Units (CPDUs).
About The Brain Architecture Game
The Brain Architecture Game is a tabletop game experience that builds understanding of the powerful role of experiences on early brain development – what promotes it, what derails it, and what the consequences are for society. The game helps people appreciate the impact of early childhood experiences on outcomes across the lifespan.
Success By 6 is an early childhood community collaborative dedicated to supporting Kankakee and Iroquois Counties through family and parent engagement, early behavioral and mental health services, and greater awareness of resources for parents, caregivers, and early childhood providers. Success By 6 is jointly funded by United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties and the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley. To sign up for future Success By 6 meetings and updates, please follow Success By 6 on Facebook @successby6, or complete the email sign-up form at: www.myunitedway.org/successby6