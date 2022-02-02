Recently, the kindergarten and first grade students at Crescent City Grade School celebrated the 100th day of school.
Heather Johnson’s kindergarteners are: Pierce Storm, Avery Rippe, Andrew Drawdy, Madilyn Carpenter, Carter Robinson, Oakley Cahoe, Vaughn Butzow, Thomas Janssen, Quentin Bull, Hollis Pueschell and Rhyan Marrier. Students in Stephanie Rippe’s first grade classroom are Rose Cote, Arianna Ulitzsch, Kourtlynn Hendershot, Ryder Mathews and Kyle Hendershot.
Each student in kindergarten was encouraged to create something using 100 items. The projects included hearts, Legos, sprinkles and more. The first graders were asked to create a shirt depicting 100 items, which included tally marks, googley eyes and pom-poms which were used to create bubble gum machines and a bag of popcorn.
The two classes got together with students visiting STEM stations. At each station, the students were asked to build something using 100 items, which included paper cups, linking cubes, Legos, paper blocks, craft sticks and pattern blocks.
All students got to create a “monster” which included 10 red arms, 10 brown legs, 10 green eyes, 10 yellow noses, 10 orange hands, 10 purple feet, 10 blue stripes, 10 pink spots, 10 black hairs and 10 gray ears. Each monster was unique in its own way.