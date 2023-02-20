A community World Day of Prayer will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 3, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 206 Garfield, Crescent City. Women of the Crescent City United Methodist Church, St. Joseph Catholic Church and St. Peter's will come together to present the service and learn about the hope and faith of the women of Taiwan.
The women of Taiwan call everyone to worship with the words “I have heard about your faith,” from Ephesians 1:15-19. This is based on a letter sent to a faith community to express gratitude.