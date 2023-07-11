St. Peter Lutheran Church, 206 Garfield, Crescent City, is returning to the Iroquois County Fair this year. The St. Peter Lutheran Church food stand will open for supper at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, and run through lunch on Sunday, July 23.
Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be available throughout the fair. Breakfast options include pancakes, eggs, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage, rolls and toast. Lunch options include quick service grill items, as well as pulled pork, Italian beef, beef barbeque, hot dogs and chili dogs. Fresh sides and salads, a variety of beverages, and homemade desserts will be available each day also.