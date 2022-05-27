The Class of 2022 of St. Paul’s Lutheran School of Woodworth graduated during a 7 p.m. ceremony on Wednesday, May 25, according to information from the school. The verse chosen by the class is Psalm 23:4, “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.” They chose blue, purple, and coral as their class colors and the dahlia as their flower.
Members of the Class of 2022 are Sophia Duis, daughter of Mike & Christy Duis, Skyler Sandstedt, son of Rachel Sandstedt, Madison Schmid, daughter of Nathan & Breann Schmid, and Chloe Wagner, daughter of Calvin & Alicia Wagner.
The service was led by Pastor Michael Ruhlig and Principal Holly Rice with Denise Kosik serving as organist. St. Paul’s alumnus, Elizabeth Duis Henning delivered the graduation address. Sophie Duis was the class Salutatorian with Chloe Wagner as the class Valedictorian. Madison Schmid was the recipient of the citizenship award. Madison also received the Marlin Redeker Memorial Scholarship and Dale Hauser Memorial Scholarship to Christ Lutheran High School. Sophie Duis, Madison Schmid, and Chloe Wagner all received the Presidential Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence. Members of the Board of Christian Education, Denise Kosik, Jody Munsterman, and Jonathan Borgers presented the diplomas. A reception, hosted by the parents of the graduates, followed the ceremony.