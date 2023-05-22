St. Paul’s Lutheran School of Woodworth promoted their 4 year-old prekindergarten class on Thursday, May 18th, at a 7:00 pm program, according to information from the school. The 15 students under the direction of teacher, Mrs. Lisa Schuldt, shared musical selections with the family and friends in attendance. Each of the students received a certificate of promotion from principal, Mrs. Holly Rice.
St. Paul’s offers a quality Christian and academic education for grades 3 year-old prekindergarten through 8th grade. While our 4 year-old prekindergarten class is full for 2023-2024, applications are currently being accepted for all other grade levels. You may call the school at 815-889-4209 or email at office@stpaulspk8.org for an application or more information.