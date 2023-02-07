St. Paul’s Lutheran School of Woodworth is hosting Informational Parent Meetings for Prekindergarten and Kindergarten classes for 2023-2024 and an Open House from 6-7 pm for 1st – 8th grade Feb. 23.

There will be informational meetings for parents (no children please) for each group. Parents interested in the two day three year-old class will meet at 6 p.m. and those who want to learn more about the three day four year-old class will meet at 7 p.m. in the prekindergarten classroom. Lisa Schuldt, teacher, will explain the program and answer any questions. The school offers a full day option for the 4 year-old class.

