St. Paul’s Lutheran School of Woodworth is hosting Informational Parent Meetings for Prekindergarten and Kindergarten classes for 2023-2024 and an Open House from 6-7 pm for 1st – 8th grade Feb. 23.
There will be informational meetings for parents (no children please) for each group. Parents interested in the two day three year-old class will meet at 6 p.m. and those who want to learn more about the three day four year-old class will meet at 7 p.m. in the prekindergarten classroom. Lisa Schuldt, teacher, will explain the program and answer any questions. The school offers a full day option for the 4 year-old class.
Any parents interested in the kindergarten class may meet with kindergarten teacher, Shannon Muench, at 6:30 p.m. in the kindergarten classroom. She will explain the kindergarten program and answer any questions.
Applications will be accepted following the meetings. A non-refundable application/material fee and a copy of the child’s certified birth certificate is required with the application.
To enroll in these programs, students must be 3, 4, or 5 years old by September 1, 2023. St. Paul’s offers a quality academic and Christian education for students in grades prekindergarten through 8th grade. St. Paul’s does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, or national and ethnic origin. For more information please contact St. Paul’s by phone at 815-889-4209 or by email at office@stpaulspk8.org.
St. Paul’s is located at the intersection of 1130 North and 1500 East Roads. (about 10 miles west of Milford, 8 miles north of Cissna Park or 8 miles south of Crescent City)