The Women's Missionary Federation of St. John Lutheran at Schwer will host its annual prayer breakfast starting at 7 a.m. Monday, July 4. The church is located at 1812E 1130N Road, Milford. Cost of the meal is donation.
The program, which begins at 8 a.m., will feature scripture readings, special music and special pryaers for the country and its citizens. Guest speaker will be Pastor Aaron Uphoff of Calvary Lutheran, Watseka.
The congregation invites you to join them as they give thanks to God for the freedoms enjoyed in America.
Breakfast donations will be sent to local food pantries.