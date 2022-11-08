The Iroquois County Historical Society is pleased to announce its 54th annual Christmas Tree Lane! Christmas Tree Lane features Christmas trees throughout the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, which are decorated by individuals, families, groups, classrooms, organizations, businesses and the like.
This year, there is no theme to follow – those who decorate trees can choose their own themes.
Trees have been set up throughout the museum so if you'd like to decorate one, the ICHS is hosting a special opening this Sunday, Nov. 13, from 1-4 p.m. Though the trees are provided, decorators need to provide their own lights and decorations. Those wanting to decorate can also go to the museum during normal hours, which are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The museum will be closed Wednesday-Sunday, Nov. 25-28 for Thanksgiving and trees need to be decorated no later than 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30.
It is requested decorators not use glitter or food products in the decorations.
Those interested can also create entries for the Christmas House Gallery. For this activity, a house with a Christmas theme can be entered. Almost any medium can be used to create the houses (such as clay, gingerbread, cardboard, etc). The size of the house should be small enough to fit on or inside a display case.
All trees will be entered in Best Decorated and People's Choice categories. Those decorating trees can then choose one other category to be judged in: Best Handcrafted Ornaments, Most Original or Best Use of Your Theme.
Trees and houses will be ready for viewing and voting on Thursday, Dec. 1.
An open house will take place during the museum's monthly Sunday opening from 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 4. As a special program, Terry Lynch will present “Legends of St. Nicholas” in the courtroom of the museum. He will portray the Old English Father Christmas and tell the story of St. Nicholas, the protector of children throughout the ages. His program will also give the audience a new perspective on the origins of St. Nicholas' various cultures, of popular Christmas symbols, and of Christmas traditions worldwide. This is a free program and everyone is invited.
For more information about Christmas Tree Lane, Christmas House Gallery or Lynch's St. Nicholas program, call the museum during business hours at 815-432-2215, send an email to ichs221567@yahoo.com, visit the ICHS website at www.iroquoiscountyhistoricalsociety.com, or visit the group's Facebook page: Old Courthouse Museum – Watseka.
The ICHS is a non-profit organization which depends on donations and volunteers in order to keep the museum open to the public. If you would like to donate or volunteer at the museum, please use one of the above-listed contacts.