This week is National FFA week and the South Newton High School Ag department is celebrating with many different activities.
National FFA week is celebrated in honor of FFA programs all over the country. The week is designed to shed a light on the impact the FFA has on members and their community every day.
On Monday, schools were closed for President’s Day, which allowed the opportunity for the Ag Department’s chapter officers to go on a ski trip.
“They did a lot of planning and a lot of hard work, so that was a way to reward them for that,” said Anna Landstrom, one of the Ag teachers at South Newton.
Tuesday was “drive your truck to school day”, the department also prepared milkshakes for the school.
“Tuesday, we made milkshakes for the entire middle school and high school,” said Landstrom. “It was our way of saying thanks for all of the support they give us and all the things we get to do.”
There was a lot of excitement in the school on Wednesday with the department hosting a petting zoo for students to come in to view and pet farm animals such as goats, cows, chickens, and horses.
“We wanted to show the elementary kids some of the animals that they might not get to see at home and kind of expose them to what agriculture is,” Landstrom said. “I think it’s important to have that connection to where your food comes from. There’s a big disconnection in that we just get everything from the grocery store, but that’s not where it actually comes from. It comes from the farmers in agriculture that raise it and process and then get it to the grocery store that then ends up on your plate.”
On Thursday, the department will be selling lemon shake-ups during lunchtime for students to purchase. Friday will round out the school week with “drive your tractor to school day” while the department will host a community breakfast on Saturday. The breakfast will take place from 7:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and is a free-will donation.
“Just come in and bring whatever you can,” said Landstrom. “It all supports the kids and everything that we do.”