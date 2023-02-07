Six students from St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Woodworth were recently honored as class winners of the Iroquois County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Poster Contest, according to information from the school.

Posters submitted by Isabelle Steiner (3 rd ), Jude Meyer (4th ), Cadence Tammen (5th ), Coye Wagner (6th ), Gabby Kohl (7th ), and Garrett Koester (8th ) were selected as class winners.

