Six students from St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Woodworth were recently honored as class winners of the Iroquois County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Poster Contest, according to information from the school.
Posters submitted by Isabelle Steiner (3 rd ), Jude Meyer (4th ), Cadence Tammen (5th ), Coye Wagner (6th ), Gabby Kohl (7th ), and Garrett Koester (8th ) were selected as class winners.
They were recognized in front of their fellow students and teachers. “One Water” was the theme for the 2022-23 SWCD Poster Contest.
Each year the Iroquois SWCD sponsors the Conservation Poster Contest for students in grades 3-8 who either attend an Iroquois County school or physically live in Iroquois County.
Each year’s poster contest has a different theme. SWCD Directors and staff judge posters based on theme, neatness, spelling, originality, and message; one winning poster is chosen from each class that enters. For more information, contact the Iroquois SWCD at (815) 432-3946, ext. 3.