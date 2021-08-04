Kankakeeland’s very own Silhouettes will highlight an evening of family fun and raffle benefiting local families served by Child Network, according to a news release. The concert “For Our Kids” will be Aug. 20 at Perry Farm, 459 Kennedy Dr. in Bourbonnais. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the Silhouettes performing from 6:30 – 8 p.m.
Activities include inflatable games for the kids, a 50/50 Split the Pot Raffle, and the Silhouettes Concert. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from Bamboo Island, Brother George’s BBQ and Oberweis Ice Cream. Tickets for the Split the Pot Raffle may be purchased at the event or online at www.ChildNetwork.org. The winning ticket will be drawn at the event. Winner need not be present. Free will donations will be accepted at the gate with a suggested donation of $5 per person attending.
One hundred percent of donations will directly benefit Child Network, a non-profit agency working in Kankakee and Iroquois counties to improve the response to child abuse and to advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected children in the court system.
AMITA St. Mary’s Hospital is the corporate donor. Additional donations may be made online at www.ChildNetwork.org or by mail at 171 N. West Ave., Ste. 1, Bradley, Illinois, 60915. For more information, call Child Network at 815-936-7372.