The Feb. 13 American Red Cross Bloodmobile was conducted in the Sheldon Community Center with Sheldon and Concord Townships participating. According to a news release, the endeavor went over their goal, with 48 units of blood donated.
First Time Donors were:
Nita Dubble from Belmont Township; DeAnna Kiifner from Concord Township;
One-gallon Recognition was given to: Stephanie Bowers from Ash Grove Township;
Joshua Snyder and Jim Yana from Sheldon Township;
Two-gallon Recognition was given to: Charles Leitz from Stockland Township;
Matthew Reynolds from Middleport Township;
Four-gallon Recognition was given to: Leslie Banning from Sheldon Township;
Five-gallon Recognition was given to: Lexie Mabbitt from Sheldon Township;
Six-gallon Recognition was given to: Patrick Stone from Milford Township;
Sarah Swartzentruber from Hoopeston, IL;
Eight-gallon Recognition was given to: Sandra Lamar from Fountain Creek Township;
Judy Griffith from Sheldon Township;
Eleven-gallon Recognition was given to: Richard Gooding from Sheldon Township;
Fourteen-gallon Recognition was given to: Stan Molter from Sheldon Township;
Fifteen-gallon Recognition was given to: Howard Brady from Sheldon Township.
Those attending the mobile from Sheldon Township were:
Betty Huff, Tim Williamson, Melissa Halpin, Karen Yana, Delores Wessels, Rick Banning, Mary Williams; Nina Cannon, Madison Ward Truesdell, Linda Hrodey, John Davenport, Tom Busick, Susan Bunting, and Gary Luecke;
Those attending from Concord Township were:
Gordon Fry
Area townships attending the mobile were:
Diana Causley and Shawn Peters from Middleport Township;
Linda Cailteux from Chebanse Township;
Carol Munson and Angela Rathburn from Beaver Township;
Marsha Anderson and William Baker from Milford Township;
Paul Bowers from Ash Grove Township;
Donna Storm from Iroquois Township;
Ronald Purcell and Robert Dewing from Newton County, IN;
Those assisting the day of the mobile: Sheryl Haste, Chris Storm, Terri Wolfinger, Tom Busick, Steve Wolfinger, Alan Morefield, and Ken Hrodey;
$25 Casey's Gas Card winners were: Joshua Snyder and DeAnna Kiifner;
Chairmen of the day were Marilyn Busick and Cheryl Grant.