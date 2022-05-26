The Sheldon Public Library will conduct its Summer Reading Program “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” Registration begins June 1. People may call or email the library too register.
From June 9-30 preschool through fifth grade students are welcome. Read throughout the month of June and join for the four group activity days, which are June 9, June 16, June 23 and June 30 from 3-4 p.m. each day.
There will be story time, games, stem cavities and refreshments and participants will receive reading rewards.
June 30 will be a fun day for the whole family. Dan Laib will perform Dan Gogh’s Magical Camp Adventure. Laib has a unique way of storytelling through magic and art.
People do not need too participate in the reading program to attend the performance. Call the library staff at 815-429-3521 to RSVP.
Summer hours at the library are 1-5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Thursday and Thursday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. The library is closed Sunday. The library fax number is 815-429-3804. The email is sheldonpld@yahoo.com.