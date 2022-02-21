SHELDON, ILLINOIS — The Feb. 14 American Red Cross Bloodmobile was conducted in the Sheldon Community Center with Sheldon and Concord Townships participating. Going over their goal, with 46 full units of blood donated.
One-gallon Recognition was given to: Angel Jurich from Middleport Township;
Two-gallon Recognition was given to: Krista Harris from Milford Township;
Five-gallon Recognition was given to: Patrick Stone from Milford Township;
Seven-gallon Recognition was given to: Robert Rice from Sheldon Township;
Eleven-gallon Recognition was given to: Richard Gooding from Sheldon Township;
Twelve-gallon Recognition was given to: David Jorgenson from Stockland Township;
Twenty-two gallon Recognition was given to: Wayne Janssen from Belmont Township;
First Time Donors was:
Brandon Trumble from Middleport Township;
Those attending the mobile from Sheldon Township were:
Kathleen Mayfield, Leslie Banning, Rick Banning, Lexie Mabbitt, Tom Busick, Delores Wessels, Steve Conrad, Howard Brady, Betty Huff, Mary Thibaut, Tim Williamson, Terry Mabbitt, Gary Luecke, Joan Wang, Corrinnia Pittman, Suzanne Light, Melissa Halpin, and Jim Yana;
Those attending from Concord Township were:
Chad Markley, Janice Lubben, and John Lubben;
Area townships attending the mobile were :
Diana Causley, Sandy Rabe, Mike Lareau, Diana Causley, Casey Hughes, and Matthew Reynolds from Middleport Township;
Nickole Carson, William Baker, and Marsha Anderson from Milford Township;
Raymond Williams from Hoopeston, Illinois;
Donna Storm from Iroquois Township;
Betty Thompsen and Louwonna Snodgrass from Beaver Township;
Melvin Krueger, Stephanie Bowers, Paul Bowers, and Denise Burns from Ash Grove Township;
David Truby from Kentland, Indiana;
Those assisting the day of the mobile: Sheryl Haste, Chris Storm, Tom Busick, Don Lindsey,
Roger Light, Tony Williams, and Ken Hrodey;.
Chairmen of the day were Marilyn Busick and Cheryl Grant.