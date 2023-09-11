Hunger Action Month is a national campaign to “inspire people to take action and raise awareness of hunger in the United States”. According to information provided, hunger is a problem that exists not only in third world countries, but also in the United States and right here in Iroquois County.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, food insecurity has been on the rise, especially for those on fixed incomes. Inflation that reached a 40-year high in 2022 led to increased costs for food and other essential household items. In addition, the ending of enhanced SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits as of March 1, 2023 has had a major impact on household food budgets.
There are currently seven food pantries throughout Iroquois County that are working to address local food insecurity. They distribute free groceries to individuals and households with demonstrated financial need. Like other food pantries throughout the United States, their services have been impacted by increasing needs, rising costs, and declining donations. It is anticipated that this need will increase even more as the holidays approach.
There are ways people can take action against hunger. Those include:
Volunteer at the local food pantry. Volunteer opportunities may include answering phones, food distribution, restocking shelves, and helping with deliveries received from food banks.
Donate needed items. Donations of canned and boxed food items that are not outdated are appreciated. Also accepted are paper products, cleaning supplies, and personal care items.
Make a tax-deductible donation. Food pantries depend on donations and local grants for their funding. Monetary donations allow pantries to purchase food from regional food banks at greatly reduced prices and to purchase perishable items from local stores.
For information about volunteer opportunities at the Watseka Area Food Pantry please call 815-432-0122. Donations can be directed to Watseka Area Food Pantry at 301 S. Fourth St., Watseka IL 60970. Pantry hours are 9-11 am Monday through Friday.
Join with others in helping to alleviate hunger in Iroquois County.