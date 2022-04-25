WATSEKA, ILLINOIS — The Senior Services team at the Iroquois County Public Health Department is dedicated to serving citizens, age 60 or older, by providing a number of services that facilitate healthy living. Along with the Community Care Program, ICPHD is able to assist seniors through the Emergency Senior Services Program. These programs are essential to Iroquois County due to the increase in the aging population. According to the Iroquois County Community Health Improvement Plan, 21.1% of the population of Iroquois County is age 65 or older, considerably higher than the 14.6% state average.
The Emergency Senior Services Program is available to all Iroquois County residents age 60 or older who may be in need.
Eligible individuals in need of essential care items, such as food, medical supplies, or personal hygiene products may be able to receive assistance.
For more information on this program or how you, or someone you know, may receive services please call the Iroquois County Public Health Department at 815-432-2483. You can also call the Illinois Department on Aging’s senior helpline at 1-800-252-8966.