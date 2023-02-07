(Covington, IN) - The scholarship application process is now open for high school seniors to apply for more than 100 scholarships in Fountain County, administered by the Western Indiana Community Foundation, according to information provided.
Local scholarships of $250,000 range from $500 to nearly $10,000 and they are a great form of financial aid because they don’t have to be paid back. For a complete and up-to-date listing of scholarships and their criteria, visit our website at: www.wicf-inc.org.