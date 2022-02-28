The Barber Education Trust was established in 1975 in memory of Edwin J. Barber for the purpose of assisting with the cost of tuition and fees for those seeking to become full-time workers in Christ’s church, according to information from the trust.
The trust has a minimum grant amount of $500 for each scholarship awarded.
In 47 years 146 scholarship grants totaling nearly $63,577 have been awarded those pursuing Christian service through full-time work in the church. Full-time work includes those pursuing ordained ministry, Christian education, youth ministry or other specialized ministries within the church.
This fund was designed to give preference to those people who are from the Iroquois West School District or were razed in the boundaries of the Iroquois River District of the Illinois Great Rivers Conference of the United Methodist Church. Applicants re not required to be United Methodist, however, some preference will be given to those who are.
Applications may be obtained by contacting the Barber Scholarship Committee at the Onarga United Methodist Church by email at methodistof@att.net, or U.S. mail at 109 E. Seminary Ave, Onarga, 60955-1240. Applications are due by May 31. Scholarships will be awarded by July 15.