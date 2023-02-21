The Iroquois County Genealogical Society is sponsoring an informational program on Ireland Friday, March 17 at the Crescent City Community Center. The doors open at 9 a.m., with Irish pastries and coffee (American food will be available for those who don't like challenges) available before the program begins at 10. Speaker is Diane Kelly Runyon, noted author, researcher and prolific in Irish genealogy. The program will end around 2 p.m.
Tickets are available in advance by calling the ICGS at 815-432-3730, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday; or using PayPal through the group's website: www.iroquoiscountygenealogy.com. More information on the program is available through the website or by visiting the Facebook page: Iroquois County Genealogical Society. If you know the cost of tickets, those can be sent to: ICGS, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka, IL 60970. Advance registration is not required but it is advised to RSVP so enough food will be available.