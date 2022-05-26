Royal Neighbors of America #179 will host an open house for the Watseka Senior Center. The event will be from 1-3 p.m. June 9.
Refreshments, prizes throughout the event, and a roof prize will be provided by Royal Neighbors of America. Guest speakers will be informing senior citizens of what each business has to offer in Iroquois County.
Opening will being with Royal Neighbors of America Program Planner Sarah McDaniel.
Angie Hagan, director of Watseka senior Center, will briefly explain what plans are for the center.
Rita Norder, secretary-treasurer of Royal Neighbors of American #179, will give a short history and information on the organization.
Nida Skeek, Peace Meals site manager, will explain about the Peace Meals program.
Volunteer Services will have someone explain the many things they have to offer and asset seniors in the county.
This event is open to all senior citizens of Iroquois County.
The center is located by the Watseka Presbyterian Church on Cherry Street.
Anyone with questions may call Sarah McDaniel at 815-549-4578.