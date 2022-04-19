Rose Blaha, Crescent City, has been named the 2022 Woman of the Year by St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 307 Union, Crescent City.
She will be honored at a Mass celebrated by the Rev. James Antiporek, Spiritual Advisor for the Joliet Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, at the Cathedral of St. Raymond, Joliet, Saturday, April 23, along with all the Women of the Year and parish presidents from throughout the Diocese of Joliet. The 2021-22 parish president for St. Joseph's is Jean Herron, also of Crescent City. Theme for the Mass is “Always Have Faith and Be Kind.”
Blaha has been a member of St. Joseph's over 30 ears. She has served as president, vice president and secretary in the Council of Catholic Women, and has chaired several commissions. She is currently in her seventh year as St. Joseph's church treasurer and bookkeeper.