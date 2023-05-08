Band

The Rivers of Life Clergy Band will perform May 21 at the First United Methodist Church of Watseka.

 Photo contributed

The Rivers of Life Clergy Band will be performing at 7 p.m. May 21 at the First United Methodist Church of Watseka.

The Rivers of Life Clergy Band is made up of five clergy who have played statewide, have donated more than $10,000 to missions, and will do so again on May 21. There will be a freewill offering taken and funds will go to the Midwest Mission Distribution Center in Pawnee, Illinois, a designated mission of the Illinois Great Rivers Conference.