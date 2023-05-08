The Rivers of Life Clergy Band will be performing at 7 p.m. May 21 at the First United Methodist Church of Watseka.
The Rivers of Life Clergy Band is made up of five clergy who have played statewide, have donated more than $10,000 to missions, and will do so again on May 21. There will be a freewill offering taken and funds will go to the Midwest Mission Distribution Center in Pawnee, Illinois, a designated mission of the Illinois Great Rivers Conference.
The band plays a variety of Contemporary Christian, Gospel music, and traditional hymns and a small selection of carefully selected secular music. Their first CD titled “Zealous Love” consists primarily of contemporary songs of praise and worship. Sales from the CD go toward mission initiatives of the United Methodist Church. Pastor Joe Scheets, a member of the band, is a former pastor at the First United Methodist Church of Watseka.
This family-friendly concert is open to the public.