All judging has been completed for the Iroquois County Historical Society's Christmas Tree Lane 2021. Visitors to the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka, placed money in the containers of the tree they deemed their favorite. The theme was “Christmas Joy.”
The tree with the most money collected was named People's Choice and this year's first-place winner was the tree decorated by IMH Hospice and Home Health of Watseka. Second place went to the Watseka Community High School art students and third went to Christ Lutheran High School, Buckley. Other winners in the People's Choice category were: June Dehlin Memorial, fourth; The ARC-Welles Career Center of Watseka, fifth; The (Mitchell) Bence Family of Watseka, sixth; Watseka Park District's After-School Kids' program, seventh; and Calvary Lutheran Evangelical Church, Watseka, eighth.
There were 35 trees included in the judging for Best Decorated. There was a two-way tie for first between the Bence Family and Calvary Lutheran Evangelical Church; a three-way tie for second: WCHS art students, Watseka Park District's After-School Kids' program and Ginny Lee of Milford; and a two-way tie between IMH Hospice and Home Health and Knot Just Quilters for third. Fourth place went ot the June Dehlin Memorial tree.
Other winners in the Best Decorated category were (six-way tie for fifth): The ARC-Welles Career Center, Juvenile Justice Council of Iroquois County, Iroquois County Genealogical Society, Christmas at Iroquois United Methodist Church, Jessica Runner and Stephanie Bowers. There were four trees which tied for sixth place: Pfingsten grandchildren, Clara Runner, Monica Lee, and VFW and American Legion Post.
Fourteen trees were included in the judging for Most Original. First place went to the Bence Family, second went to Ginny Lee, third went to the WCHS art students, and there was a two-way tie for fourth place between Jessica Runner and The Giving Tree. There was a two-way tie for fifth place between IMH Hospice and Home Health and Christmas at Iroquois United Methodist Church. Sixth place went to VFW and American Legion Post, and seventh place went to Monica Lee.
There were 16 entries included in the judging for Best Use of Theme. First place went ot Calvary Lutheran Evangelical Church, there was a two-way tie for second between Watseka Park District's After-School Kids' program and Clara Runner, third went to the June Dehlin Memorial tree, and there was a three-way tie for fourth: The ARC-Welles Career Center, Iroquois County Genealogical Society and Iroquois Federal, Financial and Insurance.
Fifth place in the Best Use of Theme category was a three-way tie between Gibson Area Hospital, Royal Neighbors 179 and Iroquois County Genealogical Society No. 2. Sixth place was a two-way tie between Iroquois Farmers State Bank and Joy of Learning, and seventh place went to Children's Joy.
There was a two-way tie for first place in the Best Handcrafted Ornaments category and that was between Juvenile Justice Council and Knot Just Quilters. Second place went ot Stephanie Bowers, and there was a two-way tie for third between Kim Rabe's Daycare of Crescent City and ABRA.
The ICHS, which sponsors Christmas Tree Lane and supports the museum, wants to extend its appreciation to all who participated in 2021's event. It is asked for all decorations to be removed no later than 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12.