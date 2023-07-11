F-I RTA - Jason Bunting 01.jpg

Representative Jason Bunting (just left of center, plaid shirt) is shown while attending a meeting of the Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association. Bunting related his story concerning the legacy family farm and of his trek to becoming the State Representative for the 106th District.

 Photo contributed

The Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association hosted a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, at The Arcade in Paxton.

While the group waited for lunch, president Rick Dulaney welcomed members and guest speaker State Rep. Jason Bunting and his staffer, Kira Ebert. Bunting shared his story concerning the legacy family farm and told of his trek to his Feb. 4 appointment as the State Representative for the 106th district. The guests told their stories and fielded questions and concerns from the retired teachers.

