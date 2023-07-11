The Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association hosted a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, at The Arcade in Paxton.
While the group waited for lunch, president Rick Dulaney welcomed members and guest speaker State Rep. Jason Bunting and his staffer, Kira Ebert. Bunting shared his story concerning the legacy family farm and told of his trek to his Feb. 4 appointment as the State Representative for the 106th district. The guests told their stories and fielded questions and concerns from the retired teachers.
One of the concerns was in regards to a law in which retired teachers can only substitute 120 days or 600 hours per statute. With the teacher shortage, the retired teachers expressed the need to expand the 120 days/600 hours to something more.
Following the meal, teachers conducted the business meeting. Discussion included the recent Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers May 5 Spelling Bee with joint sponsorship with WGFA Radio. Judges were Jan Sturm, Judy Maul and Jody Munsterman. Levi Wagner, representing St. Paul's Lutheran School of Woodworth, was the 2023 WGFA Radio/Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Spelling Bee champion.
The next meeting will be Aug. 30 at Lucy's Kitchen (formerly K&H Restaurant), Gilman. The meeting starts at 11:30 a.m. and those present can order lunch off the menu. Guest speaker will be Teacher Retirement System board member Doug Strand. TRS in the public school pension system in Illinois.
All retired teachers in Ford and Iroquois counties are invited to attend.