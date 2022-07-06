Milford Area Public Schools District #124 has announced registration information.
According to the news release, all parents/guardians (new and returning) must provide proof of residency prior to registering their student.
Registration for the 2022-23 school year will b on Thursday, July 28 from 12:00-7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, August 2 from 8:00-3:00 p.m. in the Milford High School lower level lobby by the gyms for 1st - 12th grade students. Registration fees will be payable upon completion of registration forms. Students must be registered by a parent/legal guardian. Student's presence is requested to sign registration forms. If enrolling for the first time, please provide a copy of the student's certified birth certificate (required) & social security number.
All students: Provide at least (3) current documents: Real estate tax bill, signed lease, mortgage document or payment book, gas bill, electric bill, water/sewer bill, phone bill (not cell phone), cable bill, vehicle registration, bank statement, Public aid card, Medicaid card, food stamp card, credit card statement, paycheck stub, driver's license/State ID.
Guidance Counselors will be available during registration for both schools.
Fees are:
Book rental - $75.00 - Grades 9-12
$50.00 - Grades 1-8
$40.00 - Kindergarten
(3rd-12th) Chromebook Insurance Fee - $25.00 (5th-12th) Chromebook User Fee - $25.00
Lunch $2.10 for grades K-8 and $2.0 for grades 9-12. Milk is 30 cents.
Breakfast is 90 cents for K-9 and $1 for grades 9-12.
If monies are owed to the school district for vandalism, destruction of property, or lost items, the student who is responsible for these monies will not be eligible for any future extracurricular activities including dances, athletics and field trips until the monies are recovered by the district.
Teachers' Institute will be held on Monday & Tuesday, August 15th & 16th. School will begin for students on Aug. 17 with a 2:15 p.m. dismissal. Buses will run regular routes.
Please call the respective school if you are a new student, if you are moving out of the Milford school district or if you are unable to attend the selected date for registration: Milford High School, Sandy Potter, 815-889-4184 or Milford Grade School, Jennifer VanHoveln, 815-889-4174.