The Beaverville Red Cross Blood Drive saluted heroes, according to information provided, who participated in the recent blood drive.
Power Red donors were Craig Anderson, Walter Gwaltney, Brent Boehrnsen, Stacy Langellier and Bruce Yates.
Other donors include Michele Webster, Rebecca Clements, Beverly Ponton, Linda Cailteux, Maria Gwaltney, Steve Longton, Jan and Jerry McVey, Catherine Miedema, Stephen Darabaris, Pat Brown, Jordan Lareau, Angela Jones, Julie Uribe, Sydney Weber, Benjamin Craft, Nicole Sanders, Paulette Waltz, Andrea Owens and Angela Rathburn.
Volunteers included Janet Loy, Linda Arseneau, William Arseneau and co-chairmen Judy, Joyce and Diane Arseneau.
St. Mary’s CCW Ladies provided the food.