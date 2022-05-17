Watseka Public Library, 201 S. Fourth, will again have its summer reading program. This year's theme will be “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.” The program for all ages officially begins Tuesday, May 31, and runs through Friday, July 8. A variety of free activities for prereaders, early readers, junior readers and teens, is aimed to encourage a love of reading. Participants can win prizes for reaching their reading goals.
Registration for the summer reading program begins Monday, May 23. Summer reader signs are available, one per family, while supplies last.
An open house will take place May 31, with kids' activities throughout the day planned. Those activities include sidewalk art (weather permitting), guessing game, drawing for prizes, and creating a craft. That day, between 2-5 p.m., refreshments of s'mores and trail mix will be offered. This is the first day readers can begin earning badges in Beanstack and physical badges to attach to their lanyards.
At 1 p.m. Thursday, June 9, everyone is invited to a puppet show, which will be presented by professional puppeteer Anne Newman. She will talk about and demonstrate the use of some of her hand puppets and marionettes.
On Wednesday, June 15, local science teacher, Troy Simpson, plans to conduct two sessions – 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – on bottle rocketry with kids. Sign-up is required for this program and you can do that by calling the library at 815-432-4544.
On Monday, June 27, award-winning author Alice McGinty will present a morning program for children and a writing workshop for teens.
The Beanstack app will be offered so readers can keep track of their reading, earn incentives, and stay motivated to read. The Beanstack app will require a smart phone and/or internet access.
For more information, call the library at the above listed number or visit their Facebook page (Watseka Public Library). Hours for the library are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.