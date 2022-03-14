The IWCC Raider Rifle Club finished its season March 12 with a a strong showing at the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) State Championships, according to information from the club.
Lily Anderson was the top shot for the Raiders for the past two weeks and finished the day with a 559/600 with 20 center shots.
Teammates Kourtnie Beherns, Katherine Winkle, and Landon Shule were close behind and posted scores of 554-26, 552-14, and 542-14 respectively.
Kourtnie Beherns shot a possible or 100 out of 100 and added her target to the ceiling of the CIPS range in Bloomington. In the sporter division senior Tania Tolliver was top shot shooting 409-5. This is Tolliver’s second time as top sporter. Stefani Aguilera, first-year shooter, was the next highest sporter and as a sophomore shows great potential.
The coaches are thankful to all the parents, staff and volunteers who made this season of Rifle Club happen, Coach Doug Miller said. The 2021-22 season was the Rifle Club’s 50th. Coach Jim Miller came out of retirement to assist and served as a tremendous resource for the kids and coaches. The program already has its sights set on next season with the support of the NRA Foundation. The club was recently awarded a grant request for two precision rifles.
The cost of equipment is significant but represents a long term investment. Without the support of organizations like the NRA Foundation the program would need significant money to support the club’s mission of safe and straight shooting and positive youth development in the shooting sports.