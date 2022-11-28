Lynch

Terry Lynch is shown as he portrays St. Nicholas. He will present a program on “Legends of St. Nicholas” this Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Old Courthouse Museum. The museum will open at 1 p.m. and welcome visitors to view Christmas Tree Lane and Christmas House Gallery. Lynch's program will be begin at 2.

 Photo contributed

The public is invited to the Iroquois County Historical Society's 54th annual Christmas Tree Lane at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. This is the museum's usual first Sunday of the month opening but it will welcome visitors to Christmas Tree Lane and Christmas House Gallery.

Visitors are invited to come and vote for their favorite Christmas trees. Those who decorate trees get to choose their own themes this year so the trees should be quite an array to see! All decorated trees will be included in Best Decorated and People's Choice categories. Those decorating trees can then choose one other category to be judged in: Best Handcrafted Ornaments, Most Original or Best Use of Your Theme.

