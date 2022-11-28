The public is invited to the Iroquois County Historical Society's 54th annual Christmas Tree Lane at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. This is the museum's usual first Sunday of the month opening but it will welcome visitors to Christmas Tree Lane and Christmas House Gallery.
Visitors are invited to come and vote for their favorite Christmas trees. Those who decorate trees get to choose their own themes this year so the trees should be quite an array to see! All decorated trees will be included in Best Decorated and People's Choice categories. Those decorating trees can then choose one other category to be judged in: Best Handcrafted Ornaments, Most Original or Best Use of Your Theme.
Terry Lynch will present “Legends of St. Nicholas at 2 p.m. in the courtroom of the museum. He will portray the Old English Father Christmas and tell the story of St. Nicholas, the protector of children throughout the ages. His program will also give the audience a new perspective on the origins of St. Nicholas' various cultures, of popular Christmas symbols, and of Christmas traditions worldwide. This is a free program and everyone is invited.
Lynch is a veteran actor and he'll tell the festive tales and explain the influence the 4th century bishop has had on the many traditions of the holiday season throughout the world, both religious and secular - “in all this world, there is nothing so beautiful as a happy child.” Visitors will hear of historical personalities and their accomplishments through the entertaining and engaging talents of Lynch.
The Yuletide spirit will shine through as audience members learn the answers to such questions as “Where did the Christmas tree originate?”, “Why do we give gifts?” and “Why do we hang Christmas stockings?” This lively performance will get audience members into the festive holiday spirit.
Without Saint Nicholas there never would have been a Santa Claus. St. Nicholas, also called Nikolaos of Myra, was a historic 4th-century saint and Greek Bishop of Myra in Lycia. Santa Claus, the American version of St. Nicholas, originated with Clement Clarke Moore's 1828 poem titled “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” better known as “The Night Before Christmas.”
For more information about Christmas Tree Lane, Christmas House Gallery or Lynch's St. Nicholas program, call the museum during business hours at 815-432-2215, send an email to ichs221567@yahoo.com, visit the ICHS website at www.iroquoiscountyhistoricalsociety.com, or visit the group's Facebook page: Old Courthouse Museum – Watseka.
The ICHS is a non-profit organization which depends on donations and volunteers in order to keep the museum open to the public. There is no charge to attend Lynch's program but donations are most welcome.