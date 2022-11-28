Crescent City Historical Society members will host the group's annual Christmas open house from 1-3 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 5. The event takes place at the CCHS, which is located in the upstairs of city hall, 400 Main Street. For those who cannot manage the stairs, items which can be handled can be brought down to the first floor for visitor viewing.
Light refreshments will be available and there is a new “What Is It?” vintage item for visitors to guess. All correct guesses go into a drawing for a gift card.
There are several new items on display, including memorabilia from Crescent-Iroquois High School.
There is no fee to visit the CCHS, but, as a non-profit organization, donations are always welcome.
Questions about the group, arranging to loan or donate items, and membership queries can be addressed by any of the following: Pat Peterson, CCHS president, 815-383-2695; Yvonne Doggett, vice president, 815-683-2187; Cindy Pufahl, secretary, 815-683-2666; or members Jean Herron, 815-683-2650, and Carolyn Rapp, 815-683-2658.