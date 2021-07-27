The public is cordially invited to the Crescent City Historical Society's annual ice cream social, set for 1-3 p.m. this Sunday, Aug. 1, at the Crescent City Community Center, 301 Main. Those who attend will enjoy homemade ice cream treats, visiting with other attendants, and hearing a program by Sharon Perzee on the “History of the Iroquois County Fair.” The CCHS is a non-profit group so the event is free, but donations are welcome.
Fair memorabilia will be set up for guests to view. The fair was set to observe its 60th year in Crescent City in 2020, but the fair was canceled due to the pandemic. Many of the group's items are located in the upstairs area of city hall, 400 Main, which is open 1-3 p.m. the first Sunday of each month. Volunteers are more than happy to bring down many of the items for viewing by those who cannot manage the stairs.
This year's program will begin around 1:45. Perzee has served the fair 42 years as a volunteer and prior to moving to Iroquois County she worked in Springfield and was superintendent of county fairs for the Department of Agriculture for Illinois. She is a past president of the International Association of Government Fair Agencies, past secretary-treasurer of the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs and has authored many publications and articles on fairs.
For questions about the CCHS, to obtain membership, or to offer loaning or donating items to the group, you may contact any of the following: Pat Peterson, CCHS president, 815-383-2695; Yvonne Doggett, vice president, 815-683-2187; Cindy Pufahl, secretary, 815-683-2666; or members Jean Herron, 815-683-2650 and Carolyn Rapp, 815-683-2658.